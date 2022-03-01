Masks will no longer be required in most places at Washburn University starting March. 4th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University announced Tuesday that masks will no longer be required in most places on campus starting March 4th.

The university sent out a newsletter to their community thanking everyone for their work in helping Washburn in dealing with the pandemic. The university says the pandemic is not over yet, but with that in mind, the school studied the recent change in recommendations about masking from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as guidance from the Shawnee County Health Department.

Washburn University says with carefully followed the CDC’s recommendations from the start of the pandemic, its updating the masking policy for Washburn University and Washburn Tech as follows:

Beginning Friday, March 4, masks will no longer be required in most spaces on campus. Masks will continue to be required for those in Days 6-10 of quarantine. In addition, those who feel more comfortable wearing masks may certainly do so, and “mask shaming” in any form will not be tolerated.

Some locations on campus will still require masking upon entry. Some will continue to require due to health concerns – such as the Student Health Clinic – and others may be required due to a particular program’s requirement or due to mandates by an outside governing body such as the NCAA.

Locations that require masking will display Washburn-provided signage at each entrance to their facility.

The University still has a modest supply of KN95 masks which are available in Student Health.

Individual faculty and academic staff members with questions should consult with their respective supervisor, department chair, or dean as appropriate to your academic unit.

Likewise, any staff members in administrative and service departments with questions should consult their respective supervisors.

We will follow the quarantine and isolation recommendations by the CDC and/or Shawnee County as we have from the beginning of the pandemic.

The University will also continue to review its COVID policies.

