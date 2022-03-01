Advertisement

Liberal wins in International Pancake Race

Whitney Hay was the winner of the International Pancake Race in Liberal and overall, beating the Olney winner by three seconds.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tradition since 1950, the town of Liberal, Kan. has competed in a friendly competition against Olney, England in the International Pancake Race. The race is back for the first time since 2020. It was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitney Hay was the winner of Tuesday’s race. Runners flipped a pancake on a skillet to start the race and ran 415 yards to the finish line.

“You do have to start with the flip of the pancake at the beginning, and then whenever you cross the finish line you have to flip it again. So, just getting familiar with running with the pan. I only trained for about two weeks,” said Hay.

It’s a tradition unlike any other.

“We have a tradition with Olney, England and we’ve had this tradition with them since 1950. Every year it’s a contest who’s going to win the race, who’s going to run the fastest,” said Cheryl Louderback Smith.

In 2020, Hay won the race in Liberal but lost the International Pancake Race by three seconds. This year, she won the Liberal race with a time of 1:07, two seconds faster than her time in 2020. She also beat the Olney, England winner, Katie Godof, who ran the race in 1:10.

“I’m proud of myself, because I think training was a little bit harder since the gap of last year, and it’s also hard to run by yourself and push yourself to have a faster time,” Hay said.

