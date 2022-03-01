Advertisement

Lee Greenwood coming to Northeast Kansas

Lee Greenwood inducted into the CPAC.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man best known for his hit song “God Bless the USA” is coming to Northeast Kansas.

Lee Greenwood will be in concert at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now.

Greenwood is currently on his “40 Years of Hits Tour,” and the show in Mayetta is the only stop in Kansas, according to Greenwood’s website.

The concert will take place in the casino’s Great Lakes Ballroom and begin at 7 p.m.

