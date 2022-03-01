Large crane moves air-conditioning unit on top of downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The downtown Topeka skyline had a new -- albeit temporary -- addition Tuesday morning.

A giant crane was in place to hoist two large air-conditioning units to the top of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe building near S.E. 10th and Monroe.

The units were connected at ground level to steel cables attached to a giant crane.

The units then were scheduled to be lifted about six stories into the air, where they were to be placed on top of the building.

The first made its way to the top of the building around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews then were getting ready to lift the second and final unit to its place on top of the building.

The work was expected to be completed by around noon.

As crews worked on the project, the 800 and 900 blocks of S.E. Monroe were closed to traffic.

