Kansas ranked least beautiful state by travel publication Thrillist

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There might be two ways of looking at this.

Yes, Kansas was ranked as the least beautiful state by the food and travel website Thrillist. But at least it made the top 50.

Thrillist was not keen on the Kansas landscape, lauding the state’s residents essentially for loving the unlovable.

“Kansans are a resilient lot, able to find happiness in life’s simple pleasures,” the website reads. “Their landscapes, which emphasize the latter half of “Great Plains,” encourage this enviable character.”

Thrillist says its list came from independent rankings from its staff, then a roundtable discussion to determine the final order. It doesn’t seem that Kansas factored into that discussion, as the website wondered how to differentiate the beauty between “desert vs. mountains? Mountains vs. lakes? Lakes vs. forests? Forests vs. seashore? Seashore vs. glaciers? Glaciers vs. orchards?”

And Kansas doesn’t have many of those.

Still, Thrilist attempted to throw some compliments Kansas’ way, even if they came across a bit backhanded.

“If Kansans can love their land,” Thrillist proclaimed, “no one else has any excuses not to love the bejesus outta theirs.”

