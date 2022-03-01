Advertisement

Kansas governor condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. (Source: CNN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released a statement Monday condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gov. Kelly says Kansas stands with Ukraine, citing a shared history of farming collaboration between Kansas and Ukraine.

“Kansas condemns the unprovoked invasion in Ukraine, and we stand with all those impacted by the violence,” Gov. Kelly said. “Kansas has much in common with Ukraine, including a strong agriculture industry. We’ve collaborated with Ukraine on best practices for water conservation and land stewardship and the most efficient large-scale agricultural production equipment and innovative technology.”

Gov. Kelly also said state leaders are monitoring the situation to ensure Kansans feel as little of an impact as possible.

“We have been, and continue to be, reviewing continuity of operations plans to ensure we remain vigilant in the event of cyber security attacks on Kansas. In addition, we’ll continue to monitor the developments in Ukraine closely and work to protect Kansans from any potential international economic impacts.”

