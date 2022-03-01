K-State removes mask requirement at Bramlage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans will no longer be required to wear masks at K-State basketball games starting Wednesday.

Up to this point, all fans have been required to wear a face covering to enter Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State Athletics announced the change in response to the latest CDC guidance. Riley County is currently at a “medium risk” level, where mandatory mask wearing is not required. If COVID conditions change, K-State adds, policies could change in the future as well.

University officials are still encouraging fans to wear masks indoors on university property.

The K-State women will host West Virginia Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while the men will close the regular season Saturday hosting Oklahoma.

K-State Removes Mask Requirement Inside Bramlage Coliseum



The policy begins on Wednesday (March 2) for the women's basketball game with West Virginia.



🔗 https://t.co/sFfHXtw8Nz pic.twitter.com/QCZYPQQDbq — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) March 1, 2022

