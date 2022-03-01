Advertisement

K-State removes mask requirement at Bramlage

Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan., Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Kansas State defeated Kansas 70-63. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans will no longer be required to wear masks at K-State basketball games starting Wednesday.

Up to this point, all fans have been required to wear a face covering to enter Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State Athletics announced the change in response to the latest CDC guidance. Riley County is currently at a “medium risk” level, where mandatory mask wearing is not required. If COVID conditions change, K-State adds, policies could change in the future as well.

University officials are still encouraging fans to wear masks indoors on university property.

The K-State women will host West Virginia Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while the men will close the regular season Saturday hosting Oklahoma.

Team chemistry leads Valley Falls to unbeaten regular season