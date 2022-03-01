Garbage truck rollover in KC kills one, critically injures two others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash involving a garbage truck turned fatal Tuesday morning, killing one person and critically injuring two others.

Police and emergency crews responded at 11:30 a.m. to the Front Street exit off of northbound Interstate 435 in response to an overturned solid waste vehicle belonging to the City of Kansas City.

The truck caught fire after rolling over. It was coming off the interstate and onto Front Street.

Police said one person was killed. Responding fire crews said two others were critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

All three people are city employees.

Missouri Department of Transportation workers helped block off both Front Street exits coming off of northbound and southbound I-435 at the location.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.