Distracted driver rear-ends semi Tuesday morning on I-35 on Kansas Turnpike, authorities say

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a car-semi collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 in Chase County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:20 a.m. on I-35 along the Kansas Turnpike, about 14 miles southwest of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle was southbound on I-35 when the driver became distracted.

The Equinox then rear-ended a 2022 Freightliner semitrailer that also was headed south on I-35.

The driver of the Equinox, Bonita Rush 47, of Wichita, was reported to have minor injuries. However, there was no record of Rush being transported to the hospital by ambulance. She was wearing her seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Phillip McCurdy, 35, of Lecompte, La., was reported uninjured. The patrol said McCurdy was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

The Chevrolet had to be towed from the scene, the patrol said.

For the latest news, follow Phil at www.facebook.com/wibwPhil and at www.twitter.com/wibwphil.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.