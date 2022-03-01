Broadband grant program open for public feedback

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for Broadband Acceleration Grants are officially open for public comment.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland’s office says the Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) opened the state’s Broadband Acceleration Program for a public comment period. To review 36 applications submitted to KOBD that are vying for $5 million in available grant funding.

According to Toland’s office, the program funds 50% of the total project amount, along with a 50% match, resulting in $10 million to invest in broadband infrastructure projects expected to be finalized by Oct. 2023. The comment period was said to be open until March 8 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Toland’s office says the program is important for Kansas’ goal to invest in areas that might not receive broadband service without the state’s federal funding support.

“The intense demand for this program across Kansas reflects the widespread need for more robust broadband access in unserved areas of Kansas,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “We are committed to being transparent and making the best possible investment decisions for Kansas broadband infrastructure, and we invite the public to comment on these highly competitive investment decisions.”

Any interested stakeholders and the public are allowed to participate in the review. Just go to the Kansas Department of Commerce website to review applications and make a comment.

Grant applicants for the program will have a chance to respond to public comments during mid-March.

“A public comment period is an important tool that helps us evaluate these highly competitive and complex projects to ensure we’re making the best investment decisions for Kansans,” Stanley Adams, Director of the Office of Broadband Development said. “Receiving public comment before projects are awarded furthers the value and impact these grant projects make and we look forward to leveraging public input again for this year’s program.”

The grant program is funded through Governor Kelly’s bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program created back in 2020.

