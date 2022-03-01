Advertisement

Bond reduction denied for Aggieville shooting suspect

RCPD CSI and KBI members walk down Moro Street while investigating shooting on February 5, 2022.
RCPD CSI and KBI members walk down Moro Street while investigating shooting on February 5, 2022.(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tremelle Montgomery had his second court appearance via Zoom, on Tuesday, in reference to the February 5th Aggieville shooting.

Montgomery has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that killed Joshua Wardi..

Montgomery is being represented by Cole Hawver, who filed a motion to reduce the bond that was initially set to $1.5 million. Hawver requested the bond be reduced to $250K cash surety bond since Montgomery is still active-duty Army, has no passport, and was shot in the leg, so he cannot walk or drive and if he were to flee the Army would consider him AWOL.

Riley Co. Deputy Attorney David Lowden opposed the modification of bond, states due to the charges: primary and 3 additional attempted murder charges are severe; along with the military having no interest in the case; and the defendant’s potential access to guns.

Riley County District Magistrate Judge I, William M. Malcolm denied the motion to reduce the bond and added the condition that if Montgomery is released on bond, he will be restricted to the barracks on Ft. Riley.

Defense Attorney Hawver said he is not ready to schedule court appearance since he has not yet received the discovery documents.

Montgomery will have a continuation for status update on April 5th at 1:00pm via Zoom with Judge Malcolm.

