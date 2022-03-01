Advertisement

Baldwin City man taken into custody following pursuit

A Baldwin City man wanted since late last year has finally been captured by police.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man wanted since late last year has finally been captured by police.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyrone Leroy Alexander, 48, was arrested outside of Linwood in Leavenworth County Tuesday morning after unsuccessfully trying to outrun deputies for a second time.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to apprehend him around 11:40 a.m.

Officials say he fled, leading deputies along county roads before his vehicle was disabled by a tactical vehicle intervention on K-32 near 235th St.

Sheriff’s Office searches for man who led deputies on high-speed chase through Lawrence

Report from Jan. 12, 2022.

Tyrone "Ty" Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City

Alexander was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on counts related to the March 1st chase, along with a warrant for leading authorities on a different chase late last year.

“We are grateful for the community’s help in apprehending him. We are very thankful for no injuries because evading law enforcement in high-speed pursuit is very dangerous and puts everyone in our community on the roads at risk,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “The Sheriff’s Office will make it a priority to apprehend those fleeing dangerously in a vehicle and take them safely into custody.”

