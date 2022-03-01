Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died following an incident just west of the City of Auburn.

Shawnee Co. Fire Dist. #2 Assistant Chief Erik Wood said his department was called to 9000 block of SW 89th St. at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Wood said a man died at the location and the events around his death are currently under investigation.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal and Shawnee Co. Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

First responders were initially called to the location for a brush fire. According to scanner traffic, first responders could be heard “looking for the owner” as they arrived.

This is a developing story.

