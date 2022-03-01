28 Big Red One soldiers become US citizens at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in many years, soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, became U.S. Citizens following Monday’s Naturalization Ceremony held at Fort Riley

Twenty-eight soldiers, from 19 countries, completed an application process that included a U.S. Civics test, an interview with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office, and many forms filled out.

“Just trust in the process and it might take a little bit longer, but at an appropriate time you can get your citizenship and you will be good.” U.S. Army SPC Enoch Owuse says.

That process is different for everybody -- the timeline varying person-to-person based on their status before applying.

“The process actually took me almost five years because when I was originally here, I was an International Student, so I had to apply for a work permit, a green card and then eventually my citizenship.” US Army, PFC Carlos Vasquez says.

After Making it through that journey – those in the room were nervous and excited as they waited to take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and officially become certified u-s citizens.

“I feel like I made a big step in my becoming a part of the US as I join[ed] the Army, and I always really look forward to like being a part of the country for real.” U.S. Army, PFC My Tran says.

“This is the best part of the job. I’m sure you felt the energy and the positivity and everyone’s well-dressed, and they’re so happy and we get the privilege of being a part of one of the most important days of their life.” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Kansas City, Missouri, Field Office Director, Kristen Smith says.

“I’m happy, I have my family, I have my kid and being like setting up here, I’m feeling now a part of this country more than…even though I’m in the Army, but now I’m a citizen too.” US Army, PFC Carlos Vasquez says.

Many of the soldiers said the next step for them is to get a passport, so they can return to see their families in their home countries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.