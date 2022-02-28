Advertisement

Two-vehicle rollover crash reported on I-470 in southwest Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash early Monday on...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 470 in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 470 in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:33 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-470 near S.W. 21st.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

