Two-vehicle rollover crash reported on I-470 in southwest Topeka
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 470 in southwest Topeka.
The crash was reported around 6:33 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-470 near S.W. 21st.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
