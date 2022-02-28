Advertisement

Topeka man taken to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-70 in Douglas County

A Topeka man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash...
A Topeka man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike about four miles west of Lawrence in Douglas County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:59 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike, about four miles west of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2005 Acura car was traveling east on I-70 when the driver attempted to exit at a fire gate on the roadway.

The driver failed to slow his speed and hit the ditch, the patrol said.

The driver, identified as Christopher E. Love, 39, of Topeka, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, the patrol said.

Love, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

