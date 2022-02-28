Advertisement

Topeka lists 27 projects ahead of 2022 road work season

The City of Topeka's "Fix Our Streets" construction seasons begins Tuesday, March 1st.
The City of Topeka's "Fix Our Streets" construction seasons begins Tuesday, March 1st.(Julia Hansen | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_jhans'>jhans</a>)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Orange cones will soon be popping up across the City of Topeka as road construction season is set to kick off.

Officials say the 2022 “Fix Our Streets” construction season will begin March 1st.

The City of Topeka has identified 27 different locations that will see complete road reconstruction or rehabilitation.

Of the 27 projects identified, 13 of those will be complete overhauls.

Those locations include:

  • NW Tyler St. – NW Lyman Rd. to NW Beverly St.
  • NW Tyler – Lyman to US 24
  • SE California Ave. – SE 37th St. to SE 45th St.
  • SW 17th St. – I-470 Bridge to SW Wanamaker Rd. and SW Westport Dr. to SW Wanamaker Rd.
  • SW Gage Blvd. from SW Emland Dr. to SW 6th St.
  • SW 12th St. – SW Gage Blvd. to S Kansas Ave.
  • SE Quincy St. – SE 6th St. to SE 8th St.
  • SW 30th St./SW Hillcrest Rd./SW Twilight Dr./SW Eveningside Dr.
  • N Kansas Ave. – NW Morse St. to NE Soldier St.
  • SE 6th St. – Shunga Creek Bridge Deck
  • SE Carnahan Ave. – I‐70 to SE 21st St.
  • Private Drive – SW Knollwood Dr. to SW 28th St., and west of SW Washburn Ave.
  • SW Kent Pl. – street and cul-de-sac north of SW 10th Ave.

Officials say crews will also add new infrastructure, and add new sidewalks to some spots that did not have them before.

The city says funding for most of the projects listed will come from the citywide half-cent sales tax, and construction is expected to last through November 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka
One Topeka liquor store is pulling Russian products off of shelves
Topeka liquor store removes Russian vodka off its shelves
Wrestlers gathered at the Tony's Pizza Events Center for the Boys wrestling State Championship...
Five Northeast Kansas boys wrestlers win state titles

Latest News

Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship for second straight year
Austin Fager Hip Toss
Celebration SLAM: Washburn Rural wrestler hip tosses coach after big win
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural...
One dead, one seriously injured after southeast Kansas crash
A car sustained about $500 in damage after a charcoal grill was thrown through its back...
Car damaged in Manhattan after charcoal grill thrown through back window
Highland Park High School (File) (WIBW/Doug Brown)
Highland Park HS closes Monday due to boiler issue