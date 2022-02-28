Topeka lists 27 projects ahead of 2022 road work season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Orange cones will soon be popping up across the City of Topeka as road construction season is set to kick off.

Officials say the 2022 “Fix Our Streets” construction season will begin March 1st.

The City of Topeka has identified 27 different locations that will see complete road reconstruction or rehabilitation.

Of the 27 projects identified, 13 of those will be complete overhauls.

Those locations include:

NW Tyler St. – NW Lyman Rd. to NW Beverly St.

NW Tyler – Lyman to US 24

SE California Ave. – SE 37th St. to SE 45th St.

SW 17th St. – I-470 Bridge to SW Wanamaker Rd. and SW Westport Dr. to SW Wanamaker Rd.

SW Gage Blvd. from SW Emland Dr. to SW 6th St.

SW 12th St. – SW Gage Blvd. to S Kansas Ave.

SE Quincy St. – SE 6th St. to SE 8th St.

SW 30th St./SW Hillcrest Rd./SW Twilight Dr./SW Eveningside Dr.

N Kansas Ave. – NW Morse St. to NE Soldier St.

SE 6th St. – Shunga Creek Bridge Deck

SE Carnahan Ave. – I‐70 to SE 21st St.

Private Drive – SW Knollwood Dr. to SW 28th St., and west of SW Washburn Ave.

SW Kent Pl. – street and cul-de-sac north of SW 10th Ave.

Officials say crews will also add new infrastructure, and add new sidewalks to some spots that did not have them before.

The city says funding for most of the projects listed will come from the citywide half-cent sales tax, and construction is expected to last through November 2022.

