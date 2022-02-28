Topeka elementary students celebrate Black History with ‘wax museum’ presentations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at one Topeka elementary school got to stretch their creative muscles in celebrating Black History month.

3rd graders at Highland Park Central posed as wax figures of their selected historical figure in a Black History Wax Museum.

Each student had brief presentations on their chosen subjects, figures past and present that made significant impacts on Black History. Their teacher says she wants the students to know that they can grow to make a difference as well.

“They, too, can make a difference,” 3rd Grade Teacher Sharon Keys said. “They, too, can make history. You are reading about this person, but one day someone will also read about you, someday somebody will say ‘I want to be just like you.’”

Principal Dr. Tawana Hughes praised the exhibit for providing a different way for students to fully grasp what they’re learning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.