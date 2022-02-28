Advertisement

Topeka elementary students celebrate Black History with ‘wax museum’ presentations

Students at Highland Park Central got to stretch their creative muscles in celebrating Black...
Students at Highland Park Central got to stretch their creative muscles in celebrating Black History month.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at one Topeka elementary school got to stretch their creative muscles in celebrating Black History month.

3rd graders at Highland Park Central posed as wax figures of their selected historical figure in a Black History Wax Museum.

Each student had brief presentations on their chosen subjects, figures past and present that made significant impacts on Black History. Their teacher says she wants the students to know that they can grow to make a difference as well.

“They, too, can make a difference,” 3rd Grade Teacher Sharon Keys said. “They, too, can make history. You are reading about this person, but one day someone will also read about you, someday somebody will say ‘I want to be just like you.’”

Principal Dr. Tawana Hughes praised the exhibit for providing a different way for students to fully grasp what they’re learning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka
One Topeka liquor store is pulling Russian products off of shelves
Topeka liquor store removes Russian vodka off its shelves

Latest News

13 News at Six
Flip white from the Harlem Globetrotters dedicated time to stop at Stormont Vail Hospital to...
Member of Harlem Globetrotters surprises patients at Stormont Vail Hospital
Road Work MGN
California Rd. widening project underway in SE Topeka
Amid the current fight between Russia and Ukraine, many want to find ways to donate and help...
How to avoid scams when donating to the Ukraine conflict, tips from the BBB