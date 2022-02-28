Advertisement

Riley County police investigating theft of $17,000 in government funds

Riley County police were investigating the theft of $17,000 in government benefit money after...
Riley County police were investigating the theft of $17,000 in government benefit money after an incident that was reported Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of Pecanwood Drive in northwest Manhattan, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were investigating the theft of $17,000 in government benefit money, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Pecanwood Drive in northwest Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, a 27-year-old man was listed as the victim in the case when it was reported that a 55-year-old woman stole the government benefit money.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become availalbe.

