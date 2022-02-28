Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop early Sunday in Brown County, authorities said.

The traffic stop was conducted around 2 a.m., Sunday in the vicinity of US-73 highway and 170th Street.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said that following an investigation, Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha.

Darnall was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and a no-bond Pottawatomie tribal warrant.

Morris was arrested in connection possession of methamphetamine; and possesson of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Brown County Jail in Hiawatha.

