One dead, one seriously injured after southeast Kansas crash

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural Montgomery County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at noon Saturday at the intersection of County Road 2800 and Count Road 5700. The location was about six miles northeast of Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Focus was eastbound on County Road 2800 when it failed to yield at a stop sign before colliding with a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on County Road 5700.

The driver of the Ford, Katie C. Michels, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Michels was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Tony L. Hood, 52, of Cherryvale, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. The patrol said Hood was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

