Advertisement

One dead, one seriously injured after southeast Kansas crash

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural...
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural Montgomery County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural Montgomery County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at noon Saturday at the intersection of County Road 2800 and Count Road 5700. The location was about six miles northeast of Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Focus was eastbound on County Road 2800 when it failed to yield at a stop sign before colliding with a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on County Road 5700.

The driver of the Ford, Katie C. Michels, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Michels was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Tony L. Hood, 52, of Cherryvale, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. The patrol said Hood was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka
One Topeka liquor store is pulling Russian products off of shelves
Topeka liquor store removes Russian vodka off its shelves
Wrestlers gathered at the Tony's Pizza Events Center for the Boys wrestling State Championship...
Five Northeast Kansas boys wrestlers win state titles

Latest News

Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship for second straight year
Austin Fager Hip Toss
Celebration SLAM: Washburn Rural wrestler hip tosses coach after big win
A car sustained about $500 in damage after a charcoal grill was thrown through its back...
Car damaged in Manhattan after charcoal grill thrown through back window
Highland Park High School (File) (WIBW/Doug Brown)
Highland Park HS closes Monday due to boiler issue