Monday forecast: A warm week with a very high fire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last week’s highs didn’t even reach the freezing mark after Monday, this week is going to be much warmer. In fact much of the week, lows won’t even drop below freezing.

With warm temperatures, the lack of moisture and low relative humidity values, that will result in a very high fire danger through Wednesday. The one factor that is keeping us from getting in the extreme category and having Red Flag Warnings issued is that winds are expected to remain sustained around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph so winds aren’t going to be an issue until later in the week when the fire danger risk decreases due to higher humidity building in.

The lack of moisture for many spots this winter especially in north-central KS may continue this week. We are keeping an eye on a storm system to end the week and into the weekend. Models differ on how widespread any rain is late Friday into Saturday. There’s also a threat for t-storms as well. By Sunday, colder air starts to move in especially about one mile above the surface so with one model producing precipitation, that may lead to a wintry mix however the other model is completely dry. This will have to be monitored through the week.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds W 5-10 mph, a few gusts 15-20 mph can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs close to 80°, in fact some spots may reach the 80s. A slight cool down will occur Thursday behind a weak front before warming back up Friday. Gusts 20-30 mph are also expected beginning on Thursday and lasting into the weekend. By Sunday into early next week, temperatures will be closer to seasonal if not slightly below average.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger risk today through Wednesday. Use extreme caution if you do plan on doing any burning. Highly recommended you check with your local Fire Department to make sure there aren’t any restrictions.

Precipitation returns late Friday into the weekend with low confidence on specific details including how widespread any rain will be, if there are t-storms and if there will be a few strong to severe storms. There’s also a chance from one model of a wintry mix late Sunday with the other model dry. Bottom line is if you have outdoor plans this upcoming weekend make them and/or keep them but know there might be precipitation that affects either day so keep checking back through the week for updates.



