Missouri man suffers serious injuries Sunday night in Wyandotte County crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man suffered serious injuries Sunday night when the car he was driving crashed off a Wyandotte County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 635, just south of State Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed when the driver exited onto northbound I-635.

The driver then lost control of the car and struck the inside barrier wall.

The patrol said the car rotated an unknown number of times and came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver, identified as Cedric D. Turner, 41, of Independence, Mo., was ejected from the car, the patrol said.

Turner was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol said Turner, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

