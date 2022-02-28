Member of Harlem Globetrotters surprises patients at Stormont Vail Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Flip White from the Harlem Globetrotters dedicated time to stop at Stormont Vail Hospital to surprise the patients.

“It feels wonderful, especially coming to a children’s hospital, this is one of our favorite hospitals that the community sends us, and to be able to come here. Kids are going through a lot of things and to be able to come here and put a smile on kids’ faces means a lot,” White said.

White says interacting with kids is a huge part of what the Harlem Globetrotters stand for.

“That’s a huge part of who we are, we love interacting with the kids and the families and parents. We love going into the crowd whether we shoot shots from the crowd, whether we mess with the crowd or they are standing with us. We also have a little pregame so when we warm up the kids can come the families can come to stand in the middle at half court and take pictures with us and have fun,” he explained.

If the patients are not able to see the Globetrotters’ tricks, White says there’s a way to bring the show to them.

Flip met with the staff and then dropped in on the pediatric unit and birthplace where he visited with new families, leaving them with a simple message.

“No matter how hard life gets, it’s always something on the other end, no matter the trial you go through, I may not understand but there is definitely some light at the end of the tunnel. You just got to keep pushing forward and keep going strong.”

