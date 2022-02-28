Advertisement

Manhattan residents plan to host silent candle march Tuesday in solidarity with Ukraine

A group from Manhattan plans to host a silent candle march in solidarity with Ukraine on...
A group from Manhattan plans to host a silent candle march in solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday evening.(MGN)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group from Manhattan plans to host a silent candle march in solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post, Olga Volok, Nadia Shapkina and Olena Chyzh plan to gather in Aggieville Triangle Park on Tuesday, March 1st at 6pm.

Volok, Shapkina and Chyzh are the organizers of the event.

The group says after praying, they plan to march to Manhattan Town Center via Poyntz Avenue.

For more information, you can contact the organizers: Olga Volok: olga8volok@gmail.comNadezhda, Shapkina: shapkina@yahoo.com, Tamas Kowalik: tamas.kowalik@gmail.com.

