KU’s Bryce Hoppel wins USATF 800 Meter Indoor Title

SPOKANE, Wash. (WIBW) - Former Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel won his second career USATF Indoor 800 meter indoor title.

His time of 1:45.30 was the third-fastest time in the world this year. With the win, Hoppel now qualifies for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia March 18-20.

“I was feeling great. I got comfortable in the last race and knew that I could go a little bit earlier. Then I just took it when I got comfortable and ran with it,” Hoppel said of his strategy after the race.

About a year ago, Hoppel competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where he advanced to the 800-meter semifinals.

Former Jayhawk @BryceHoppel is your US Indoor Champion at 800M (again) 🏆🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/LtbAdz6Mav — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) February 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.