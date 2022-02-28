Advertisement

KU’s Bryce Hoppel wins USATF 800 Meter Indoor Title

Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter run during the USATF Golden Games...
Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter run during the USATF Golden Games athletics meet at Mount San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (WIBW) - Former Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel won his second career USATF Indoor 800 meter indoor title.

His time of 1:45.30 was the third-fastest time in the world this year. With the win, Hoppel now qualifies for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia March 18-20.

“I was feeling great. I got comfortable in the last race and knew that I could go a little bit earlier. Then I just took it when I got comfortable and ran with it,” Hoppel said of his strategy after the race.

About a year ago, Hoppel competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where he advanced to the 800-meter semifinals.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
Carlos O’Kelly’s sold to Topeka restaurant owner planning expansion
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka
Karlie Phelps
Second arrest made in Shawnee fire that killed infant

Latest News

Washburn Rural wins 6A Boys State Wrestling Title
Kansas guard Christian Braun, right, runs the offense as Baylor guard James Akinjo defends...
No. 10 Baylor rallies to beat No. 5 Kansas 80-70 in Big 12
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee attempts a shot in the Wildcats 72-69 loss against Oklahoma on...
Robertson beats buzzer, No. 20 Oklahoma beats Kansas State
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider leaves the court following an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 5 Baylor women win 8th in a row, 85-77 over Kansas