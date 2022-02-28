KU’s Bryce Hoppel wins USATF 800 Meter Indoor Title
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (WIBW) - Former Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel won his second career USATF Indoor 800 meter indoor title.
His time of 1:45.30 was the third-fastest time in the world this year. With the win, Hoppel now qualifies for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia March 18-20.
“I was feeling great. I got comfortable in the last race and knew that I could go a little bit earlier. Then I just took it when I got comfortable and ran with it,” Hoppel said of his strategy after the race.
About a year ago, Hoppel competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where he advanced to the 800-meter semifinals.
