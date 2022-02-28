KU student with family in Ukraine attends Ukrainian support rally in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the weekend, protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued around the world.

Lawrence residents and KU students took to Mass. St. Sunday to show that they stand with Ukraine.

“We’re looking to educate people and explain how bad things are because I believe most people don’t understand how serious this matter is,” said KU sophomore, Ymkola Hordiichek.

For one KU student, watching the situation evolve is even tougher, because it’s the place he once called home.

“After you see the videos of your school and the kindergartens you went to, being bombed, when you see those places, destroyed, that really hits different.”

Ymkola Hordiichek left his home town of Uman Ukraine to study abroad in Kansas back when he was in high school.

Hordiichek, now a sophomore at KU, says he has always missed his family, but never as much as he does right now.

“It’s hard, especially if you don’t know if your parents are going to wake up and text you in the morning,” said Hordiichek. “You’re talking to them, but you don’t know what to say, because you don’t know if you’ll be able to talk to your grandparents, your relatives, your aunt, or your friends again, because it can all end in one night.”

He says if any good has come out of the situation, its seeing just how tough his country is.

“I feel like a patriot.. even though it’s discouraging and depressing, people are extremely united, they have faith, and they are going to fight until the last man is standing.”

