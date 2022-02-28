Kansas data security expert warns not to mix your online posts and passwords

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sharing personal interests is part of many people’s online lifestyle but Lawrence-based data security expert Brian Best said it can be a gateway to hackers getting into user accounts.

“There was a meme going around where you’d be asked, ‘where’d you go to high school? what’s your favorite color?’ and those are typically security questions to reset your password,” he explained.

“It kind of started from there and we got into the discussion that people are posting things on social media, things that are important to them and oftentimes that becomes people’s passwords!”

Best, who runs the IT company, Best bSafe, said the key is to find a balance between what users post and the passwords used to secure the posts.

“As a Chiefs fan, I can’t use ‘Mahomes’, ‘Arrowhead’, ‘kingdom’, I can’t use those because that’s the first thing somebody would try to get into my accounts,” he said.

“[Hackers are] going to try all sorts of stuff but this is going to make the process that much quicker to them.”

He said using easy things to remember for a password put people at risk.

“It’s very common for people to use family names, pet names, birthdays, interests as passwords and we post all that on our social media accounts,” he said.

“All we’re doing is making it easier for an attacker by throwing up things we’re interested in as our passwords so they can try those things first.”

Fortunately, he said practicing cyber hygiene does not have to be expensive.

“If you can get a good password manager, a lot of times they’re built into your system,” he said.

“Another easy measure is don’t reuse passwords, you’ll have a password you use on multiple sites or slight variations. The problem is if one site gets breached and the passwords get leaked and one of your passwords is out there and everyone knows it, they’ll find it and try it on all your other accounts.”

He added, “Use social media for what it’s for you want to talk about things that interest you, things you care about just don’t use them as passwords, that’s what it boils down to.”

Best said industry standards are changing. He said if a user has a strong password, there is less of a need to change it often. He said this prevents the user from selecting a frequently used password.

