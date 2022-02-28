Advertisement

K-9 assists Brown County deputies with cocaine-related arrest

Bryan Fix, 50, of White Cloud, was arrested Saturday in connection with cocaine possession...
Bryan Fix, 50, of White Cloud, was arrested Saturday in connection with cocaine possession following a traffic stop in Brown County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A K-9 officer assisted with the arrest of a man in connection with cocaine possession following a traffic stop Saturday in Brown County, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Bryan Fix, 50, of White Cloud.

According to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Fix and discovered he had a revoked license.

Merchant said deputies utilized a K-9 officer named Carla during their investigation. Based on Carla’s reaction to the vehicle, Merchant said, probable cause was established for a search.

Merchant said cocaine was discovered during the search.

Fix then was arrested in connection with possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving while license was canceled, suspended or revoked.

Fix was booked into the Brown County Jail.

Additional details, including the time and location of the arrest, weren’t available early Monday afternoon.

