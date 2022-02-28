IHOP’s National Pancake Day encourages donations for Children’s Miracle Network

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday, March 1st is National Pancake Day at IHOP!

The restaurant is collecting donations to support Children’s Miracle Network with local dollars going to Stormont Vail Health.

IHOP will serve a free short stack of pancakes to all customers Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both Topeka locations as well as Manhattan, Junction City, and Emporia.

Every dollar raised will stay in Northeast Kansas and support kids receiving medical treatment and care through Children’s Miracle Network.

Maxton Prill, a young cancer survivor from Topeka, is a child ambassador for Stormont’s Children’s Miracle Network. He encourages the community to get out and support the cause.

“Children’s Miracle Network helps a lot of kids, kids like me,” Max continued saying, “When I was in the hospital I would have loved to have Children’s Miracle Network helping out. So, just make a donation, it would be really helpful and also eat pancakes.”

For more information about National Pancake Day visit Stormont’s website.

