Advertisement

Highland Park HS closes Monday due to boiler issue

Highland Park High School (File) (WIBW/Doug Brown)
Highland Park High School (File) (WIBW/Doug Brown)(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes at Topeka’s Highland Park High School were canceled shortly after school went into session Monday due to a problem with the building’s boiler.

In a note sent to parents by USD 501, the schools boiler had to be shut off due to a malfunction Monday morning, resulting in a 9 a.m. dismissal time for students.

“Out of an abundance of caution, electricity will be temporarily turned off for the day at HPH to ensure this is addressed safely and the appropriate repairs are completed,” the memo read.

13 NEWS has reached out to Topeka Public Schools for more information about the type of malfunction, and are awaiting the district’s response.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka
One Topeka liquor store is pulling Russian products off of shelves
Topeka liquor store removes Russian vodka off its shelves
Wrestlers gathered at the Tony's Pizza Events Center for the Boys wrestling State Championship...
Five Northeast Kansas boys wrestlers win state titles

Latest News

Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship for second straight year
Austin Fager Hip Toss
Celebration SLAM: Washburn Rural wrestler hip tosses coach after big win
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural...
One dead, one seriously injured after southeast Kansas crash
A car sustained about $500 in damage after a charcoal grill was thrown through its back...
Car damaged in Manhattan after charcoal grill thrown through back window