Highland Park HS closes Monday due to boiler issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes at Topeka’s Highland Park High School were canceled shortly after school went into session Monday due to a problem with the building’s boiler.

In a note sent to parents by USD 501, the schools boiler had to be shut off due to a malfunction Monday morning, resulting in a 9 a.m. dismissal time for students.

“Out of an abundance of caution, electricity will be temporarily turned off for the day at HPH to ensure this is addressed safely and the appropriate repairs are completed,” the memo read.

13 NEWS has reached out to Topeka Public Schools for more information about the type of malfunction, and are awaiting the district’s response.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.