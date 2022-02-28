Florida man dies after losing control of truck while fleeing

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A Florida man died when he crashed his truck while fleeing from police in northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to stop the 29-year-old man for erratic driving shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. But the Wichita Eagle reports that Derek Stortzum of Brooksville, Florida, fled from the trooper along U.S. Highway 283 south of Norton.

The crash report said that the Highway Patrol used a patrol car to bump into Stortzum’s truck to try and end the pursuit. Trooper Tod Hileman said Stortzum lost control of his truck while he tried to flee from the trooper.

The truck wound up in a ditch, and Stortzum died at the scene of the crash.

