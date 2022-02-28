Car damaged in Manhattan after charcoal grill thrown through back window

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was damaged after a charcoal grill was thrown through its back windshield over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said.

Riley County police filed a report for criminal damage to property in the incident, which was reported around 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Moro Street,

Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim after a small charcoal grill was reported to have been thrown through her car’s back windshield.

The estimated loss in the case was approximately $500.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

