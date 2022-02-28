Advertisement

Car crashes into building Sunday morning in downtown Emporia

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning in the 600 block of Commercial Street in downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into the front of a business Sunday morning in downtown Emporia.

KVOE Radio said the incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday at the Tallgrass Art and Frame store at 615 Commercial.

According to Emporia Police Sgt. Tim Wacker, a 2005 Hyundai driven by 65-year-old Sun Golden of Emporia was backing up when she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The vehicle then backed through the front window of the businesses before coming to a stop, KVOE said. 

The display window at the business was boarded up following the crash.

KVOE said damage estimates weren’t immediately available.

The Emporia Police Department was investigating the incident.

