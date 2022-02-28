California Rd. widening project underway in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A one-mile stretch of SE California Rd. will be getting a bit wider.

The City of Topeka is using funds from the half-cent sales tax to expand California from two lanes to three between SE 37th and SE 45th.

The $4.4 million project began on Monday and city officials say to expect closures in both directions while work is underway.

As of February 28, 2022, SE 37th to SE 38th is closed for Phase 1.

Phase 2 will close SE 38th to SE 41st, and Phase 3 will close SE 41st to SE 45th.

Schmidtlein Excavating is in charge of construction.

The City of Topeka says in addition to the extra lane, the stretch of roadway will also include curb and gutter, a sidewalk, a shared use path, street lights, and an underground storm water drainage system.

The project is expected to be completed by December 9, 2022.

