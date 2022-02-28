Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bench warrant has been issued for a former Topeka man accused of fraudulently providing autopsy services.
The Wabaunsee County District Court says Shawn Parcells did not appear for a scheduled hearing due to being in federal custody for pre-trial violations.
The court, upon the state’s request, ordered a warrant for Parcells and revoked the bond previously awarded to him.
Parcells was convicted the last November on criminal counts of felony theft, and misdemeanor criminal desecration.
He also has a September jury trial scheduled in a civil case alleging violations of the state’s false claims and consumer protection acts.
