Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bench warrant has been issued for a former Topeka man accused of fraudulently providing autopsy services.

The Wabaunsee County District Court says Shawn Parcells did not appear for a scheduled hearing due to being in federal custody for pre-trial violations.

The court, upon the state’s request, ordered a warrant for Parcells and revoked the bond previously awarded to him.

Parcells was convicted the last November on criminal counts of felony theft, and misdemeanor criminal desecration.

He also has a September jury trial scheduled in a civil case alleging violations of the state’s false claims and consumer protection acts.

