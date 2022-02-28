Advertisement

AG to hold document destruction events across Kansas

County residents are invited to bring and securely shred their personal papers at no cost.
County residents are invited to bring and securely shred their personal papers at no cost.(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA (KWCH) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state from March 7-March 12 to mark National Consumer Protection Week.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 7
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.Manhattan CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
4 – 6 p.m.SalinaTony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway
Tuesday, March 8
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.NewtonChisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St.
4 – 6 p.m.EmporiaBowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
Wednesday, March 9
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.Dodge CityCivic Center, 2110 1st Ave.
Thursday, March 10
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.HaysSternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
4 – 6 p.m.HutchinsonKansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
Friday, March 11
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.LawrenceRock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
4 – 6 p.m.LeavenworthHaymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
Saturday, March 12
9 a.m. – NoonTopekaJudicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

