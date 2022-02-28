AG to hold document destruction events across Kansas

TOPEKA (KWCH) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state from March 7-March 12 to mark National Consumer Protection Week.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Manhattan CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr. 4 – 6 p.m. Salina Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway Tuesday, March 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Newton Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St. 4 – 6 p.m. Emporia Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road Wednesday, March 9 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dodge City Civic Center, 2110 1st Ave. Thursday, March 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hays Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr. 4 – 6 p.m. Hutchinson Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St. Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lawrence Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln. 4 – 6 p.m. Leavenworth Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St. Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. – Noon Topeka Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

