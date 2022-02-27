Washburn Rural wins back-to-back 6A State Wrestling titles
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, Washburn Rural’s boys team returns home as 6A State Champions.
The Junior Blues had two state champion wrestlers. Aidan Boline won the individual state title at the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager clinched the State Title win for the Junior Blues after he won the 182 pound weight class.
In all, six different Washburn Rural grapplers placed at state. You can see their placings below.
|Name
|Weight Class
|Finish
|Easton Broxterman
|106
|2nd
|Jonathan Morrison
|113
|3rd
|Henri McGivern
|120
|5th
|Jacob Tangpricha
|126
|3rd
|Aidan Boline
|160
|1st
|Austin Fager
|182
|1st
