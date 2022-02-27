Washburn Rural wins back-to-back 6A State Wrestling titles

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, Washburn Rural’s boys team returns home as 6A State Champions.

The Junior Blues had two state champion wrestlers. Aidan Boline won the individual state title at the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager clinched the State Title win for the Junior Blues after he won the 182 pound weight class.

Class 6A 182 final: Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, pinfall over Aidan Williams, Campus. pic.twitter.com/OV6YO4QhCI — Mac Moore (@MacMoore_KSHSAA) February 26, 2022

In all, six different Washburn Rural grapplers placed at state. You can see their placings below.

Name Weight Class Finish Easton Broxterman 106 2nd Jonathan Morrison 113 3rd Henri McGivern 120 5th Jacob Tangpricha 126 3rd Aidan Boline 160 1st Austin Fager 182 1st

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.