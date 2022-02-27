Advertisement

Washburn Rural wins back-to-back 6A State Wrestling titles

Washburn Rural's boys wrestling team hoists their second straight 6A Boys Wrestling State Title...
Washburn Rural's boys wrestling team hoists their second straight 6A Boys Wrestling State Title on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Penny Lane)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, Washburn Rural’s boys team returns home as 6A State Champions.

The Junior Blues had two state champion wrestlers. Aidan Boline won the individual state title at the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager clinched the State Title win for the Junior Blues after he won the 182 pound weight class.

In all, six different Washburn Rural grapplers placed at state. You can see their placings below.

NameWeight ClassFinish
Easton Broxterman1062nd
Jonathan Morrison1133rd
Henri McGivern1205th
Jacob Tangpricha1263rd
Aidan Boline1601st
Austin Fager1821st

