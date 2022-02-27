Advertisement

A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has died in a single-vehicle fatality crash early Saturday morning in Osage County.

The fatality victim was identified as Deanna I. Smith, 32, of Topeka.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:49 am on Saturday, February 26th, Osage County deputies responded to a single-vehicle fatality accident in the 20800 block of South Urish Road, near Osage City.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Deanna Smith had been driving a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osage County EMS, Osage County Fire District #6, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it wishes to extend condolences to the victim’s friends and family.

