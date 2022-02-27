Topeka liquor store removes Russian vodka off its shelves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -At NOTO Wine and Spirits, there is now an empty slot in the vodka section.

“With everything that is going on we went and pulled any Russian vodka off the shelves we only had the one so we went ahead and pulled it off. I had seen on Tik-Tok and a lot of other social media that stores were doing that elsewhere,” owner Jay Schalansky said.

He says there was a reasoning behind his decision.

“Given the act of aggression and stuff, it just feels like you’re fueling a war effort at that point so why help them out?”

He says what happens to the bottles of Hammer and Sickle is undetermined.

“We’ve got it in the back right now, I mean I guess we can check with our distributors and see if they would buy it back, by the time it gets to the store it has exchanged hands 2-3-4 times between distribution companies and overseas,” he said.

Even if a customer asks for the Russian vodka, he says he will stick to his decision.

“We’ll just have to lose the sale, because pulling it and then selling it to someone off the books is kind of a hollow gesture at that point and hypocritical so we will just have to eat it.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.