Sunday night forecast: Wildfire risk increases with rising temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen a few fires around northeast Kansas today, some of them were controlled burns. Over the next week as temperatures rise and relative humidity falls to 10%-20% outdoor burning is not recommended this week. Postponing any burn plans to next week would be best as we are tracking a couple rounds of rain this next weekend that would help diminish the fire risk for next week.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be cool, but not as cold as it has been overnight recently. We will warm into the 60s Monday afternoon with abundant sunshine and slow west winds. We hit 70 on Tuesday and stay there potentially through Friday. Some parts of Northeast and North-Central Kansas might even reach 80 degrees this Wednesday.

Winds during the majority of this week are expected to be light except for Tuesday and Thursday when west winds will be a little breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday will have the highest wildfire danger this coming week with relative humidity increasing a bit on Thursday, however, wildfire caution is suggested for each day this week. We recommend postponing outdoor, prescribed burning to next week if possible.

Beginning Friday night, we introduce our next best chance for rain and even an occasional thunderstorm that could spill into Saturday midday. The latest data shows a more scattered rainfall pattern during Friday night/Saturday morning, but we will take whatever we can get. Another round of rain moves in on Sunday night into Monday. We will dip below freezing Sunday night of next week, but right now the moisture appears to exit before we reach the freezing line. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer to next weekend.

Very warm and dry week ahead (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fire is a concern for each day this week from Sunday through Thursday, especially on days where the winds are a tad stronger. Be careful about causing any sparks and never throw your cigarette butts out of a car window. Enjoy the nice week coming our way, we could all use it.

