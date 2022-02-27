Sunday forecast: Warmer with increasing wildfire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will climb out of the teens and 20s this morning into the 50s across all of Northeast Kansas. Winds will be light out of the west around 5 to 10 mph and skies remain sunny. Relative humidity will be low in the teens this afternoon through Wednesday causing elevated to very high fire danger, especially on breezy days this week.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

After another cold night in the teens and 20s we will warm into the 50s this afternoon. We drop to the upper 20s overnight tonight and climb to the 60s Monday afternoon which turn into 70 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds during the majority of this week are expected to be light except for Tuesday and Thursday when southwest winds will be a little breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday will have the highest wildfire danger this coming week with relative humidity increasing a bit on Thursday, however, wildfire caution is suggested for each day this week.

Beginning Friday night, we introduce our next best chance for rain and even an occasional thunderstorm that could spill into Saturday midday. The latest data shows a more scattered rainfall pattern during Friday night/Saturday morning, but we will take whatever we can get.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fire is a concern for each day this week from Sunday through Thursday, especially on days where the winds are a tad stronger. Be careful about causing any sparks and never throw your cigarette butts out of a car window. Enjoy the nice week coming our way, we could all use it.

