Soldier Township Fire crews battle grass fire Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A two-acre grass fire got out of control Sunday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Dispatch told 13 NEW that Soldier Township Fire crews were called to NE 39th and NE Croco Road on reports of a grass fire, just after 2:30 pm this afternoon.

It was reported a two-acre burn got out of control, but fire crews were able to put it out.

No injuries were reported, and no other information has been given at this time.

