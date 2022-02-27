Advertisement

Soldier Township Fire crews battle grass fire Sunday

Soldier Township Fire crews battled a two-acre grass fire on NE 39th and NE Croco Road Sunday...
Soldier Township Fire crews battled a two-acre grass fire on NE 39th and NE Croco Road Sunday afternoon.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A two-acre grass fire got out of control Sunday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Dispatch told 13 NEW that Soldier Township Fire crews were called to NE 39th and NE Croco Road on reports of a grass fire, just after 2:30 pm this afternoon.

It was reported a two-acre burn got out of control, but fire crews were able to put it out.

No injuries were reported, and no other information has been given at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old Topeka woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Osage City.
A Topeka woman killed in single-vehicle fatality accident near Osage City Saturday morning
800 block of SW Saline Street
One shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Saturday morning shooting
Carlos O’Kelly’s sold to Topeka restaurant owner planning expansion
Karlie Phelps
Second arrest made in Shawnee fire that killed infant
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka

Latest News

The Manhattan Fire Department says creosote was the cause of a chimney fire, west of Manhattan...
Creosote was the cause of a chimney fire, west of Manhattan Sunday afternoon
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1501 S.W. Fillmore...
Fire crews battle shed fire Saturday night
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Anthony L. Marshall III (29) of Topeka, was taken into...
Man facing multiple charges following Saturday morning pursuit in SE Topeka
Washburn Rural wins 6A Boys State Wrestling Title