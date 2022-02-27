Advertisement

Second half surge leads Washburn to 85-59 win over Emporia State

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn outscored Emporia State by 19 points in the second half to blow past rival Emporia State 85-59 in the Turnpike Tussle.

The Ichabods were led by Jalen Lewis’ 23 points. Lewis did the majority of his scoring from long range, where he nailed 5-10 three pointers. Reigning MIAA Player of the Week Johnny Clausing scored 17 points. And Tyler Geiman nearly logged a triple-double after scoring 12 points, dishing out 11 assists and hauling in 8 rebounds.

The leading scorer for ESU was Tray Buchanan. He put up 16 points in 17 minutes, before an injury kept him from competing for the remainder of the contest.

Washburn (19-9, 16-6 MIAA) and Emporia State (20-8, 15-7 MIAA) will both face off again in the MIAA Conference Tournament. The two will play in the opening round against each other on Friday, March 4 at 6:00 pm from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

