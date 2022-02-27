Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 28: The Kansas Highway Patrol released its report on Sunday morning’s crash. Medina, 19, was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner north on Indigo Road when it went off an embankment at the county correction line and rolled.

None of the occupants - Medina along with Johnethon Aviles and Christopher Castillo, who both died at the scene, were not wearing seat belts.

Update: Tabor College has confirmed the passing of students Christopher Castillo, 22 and Johnethon Aviles, 23 in the early morning Marion County crash.

They also released the identity of the third passage in the car as Jonathan Medina. Medina was transported to Wesley Medical Center for injuries sustained in the accident.

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of two Tabor College students, Christopher Castillo and Johnethon... Posted by Tabor College on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash just south of Hillsboro in Marion Co.

Marion County Undersheriff, Larry Starkey, says dispatch was notified of an accident on Indigo Rd. and 130th shortly before 4 A.M Sunday. Starkey says upon arrival; officers located a single-vehicle accident.

Starkey says two people died on the scene, and one was taken to the hospital.

The Undersheriff says he expects the road to be shut down for a couple of more hours as KHP continues to investigate the scene. More information about the crash will be provided at a later time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.