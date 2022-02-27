Kansas democrats convene in Topeka for “Washington Days’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The largest gathering of democrats in the state of Kansas took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, Treasurer Lynn Rodgers introduced speakers such as candidate for Attorney General, Chris Mann, representative Sharice Davids, and Governor Laura Kelly.

Former Governor of Montana Steve Bullock served as the keynote speaker and touched on his experience expanding Medicaid and his contribution to growing businesses in his state.

Kansas democrats agree that winning the upcoming election is crucial because the stakes for Kansas families are high.

“Kansas families are hurting, we have to do everything we can to help them but we have to focus on them, we can’t be using side issues to motivate the base, we have to really talk about economic issues that are going to affect the paycheck and the livelihood of Kansas,” said Treasurer Lynn Rogers.

