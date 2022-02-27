Advertisement

Jobe nails game-winning shot in 79-77 ESU Turnpike Tussle win

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State guard Tre’Zure Jobe netted a jumper with :3 seconds left to lead the Lady Hornets to a 79-77 win over Washburn.

3 minutes into the second half, Emporia State held a 17 point lead. Washburn went on a 11-0 run to pull within 6 points.

That set the ‘Bods up nicely in the fourth quarter, where Abby Oliver sunk a lay up to give Washburn a two-point lead with 1:30 left.

Controversy struck the conclusion of the game. Washburn led by 1 with 33 seconds left. Emporia State got the ball back and Ichabods head coach Ron McHenry was given a technical foul. Jobe made a free throw to tie it.

From there, the Lady Hornets were able to sink the game-winning shot.

Ehlaina Hartman led ESU in scoring with 21 points. Jobe was the second leading scorer for Emporia State with 17 and Kali Martin wasn’t far behind with 16 points.

Washburn had two 20 point scorers. Hunter Bentley and Abby Oliver both logged 20 points. Nuria Barrientos was the third leading scorer for the Ichabods with 18 points.

Emporia State (15-13, 10-12 MIAA) will tip off in the MIAA Conference Tournament against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 2 at 2:15 pm.

Washburn (13-15, 11-11 MIAA) will play Pittsburg State on Wednesday, March 2 at noon.

