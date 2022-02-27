Geary Co. residents gathered for informational meeting about proposed slaughterhouse

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 150 community members met to learn more about the impact a ‘live kill’ beef processing plant could mean for the Junction City area of Geary County.

‘Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development with Open Communication’ hosted an informational meeting on Saturday, to shed some light on the effects a slaughterhouse could have on Geary County.

“We want to make sure everyone is informed that they have the time to do their research and base their own opinion on this topic.” concerned citizen, Kelsey Mann says.

Junction City, City Commissioner, Nate Butler, he did not address the crowd but listened to the comments and concerns of the group.

“I think it’s only right that I come out to listen to the community to find both pros and cons on both sides. I want to be educated as I make decisions within the city commission, and so that’s why I’m here today.” Junction City, City Commissioner, Nate Butler says.

Geary County Commissioner, Trish Giordano, addressed the crowd about her concerns with the project, as she lives near the proposed area for the slaughterhouse.

Giordano also reminded the group that the property would need a public hearing to approve rezoning the property before a slaughterhouse could be built.

“I feel as an elected official I have to listen to all…everything, and until we get that, I don’t feel I can say ‘yes, I am totally against this’ or ‘no, I’m for this’ So, I just want to put you at ease that this is not going to be done without all of you knowing.” Geary County District #1 Commissioner Trish Giordano says.

You can find a link to more information about additional informational meetings and the ‘Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development with Open Communication’ group here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.