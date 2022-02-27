Advertisement

Five Northeast Kansas boys wrestlers win state titles

Wrestlers gathered at the Tony's Pizza Events Center for the Boys wrestling State Championship...
Wrestlers gathered at the Tony's Pizza Events Center for the Boys wrestling State Championship matches on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(KSHSAA)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five wrestlers from Northeast Kansas came home with State Wrestling Titles.

Washburn Rural’s 6A State Championship winning boys team took home the most with Aidan Boline winning the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager winning the 182 pound weight class.

Junction City’s Ezekiel Witt won the 6A 106 weight class. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul from Emporia won the 5A 145 pound weight class. And Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt finished off an undefeated 33-0 season with a State Title win in the 4A 195 pound weight class.

We have a full look at all Northeast Kansas wrestling finishes below.

6A

NameSchoolWeight ClassFinish
Ezekiel WittJunction City1061st
Easton BroxtermanWashburn Rural1062nd
Jonathan MorrisonWashburn Rural1133rd
Jantzen BorgeManhattan1135th
Logan LAgermanManhattan1203rd
Henri McGivernWashburn Rural1205th
Jacob TangprichaWashburn Rural1263rd
Jameal AgnewManhattan1265th
Patrick FoxworthJunction City1382nd
Easton TaylorManhattan1383rd
Blaisen BammesManhattan1455th
Tucker BrunnerManhattan1526th
Aidan BolineWashburn Rural1601st
Logan NabusJunction City1706th
Austin FagerWashburn Rural1821st
Cooper BogenhagenJunction City1826th
Jaxon VikanderManhattan1954th
Talique HoustonManhattan2205th

5A

NameSchoolWeight ClassPlace
Brock FergusonShawnee Heights1204th
Xerarch TungjaroenkulEmporia1451st
Caden WalkerShawnee Heights1605th
Sean WunderShawnee Heights1954th
Garrett PeeryShawnee Heights2204th

4A

NameSchoolWeight ClassPlace
Tucker GillilandHolton1136th
Thomas McIntyreWamego1454th
Jayden FletcherHolton1602nd
Keaton ShelmanJefferson West1825th
Hayden OviattWamego1951st
Dalton RoushHolton2203rd

3A/2A/1A

NameSchoolWeight ClassPlace
Kellen MenoldSabetha1136th
Carter TrimbleMarysville1266th
Colby HurlaRossville1383rd
Jonathan RenyerSabetha1526th
Sam TwomblyRossville1603rd
Daigan KrugerSilver Lake1704th
Triston Vande VeldeSilver Lake1823rd
Beau WassenbergMarysville1956th
Jacob CarberRossville2852nd
Justin MillerOskaloosa2856th

Click here for a full look at 6A/5A Placings

Click here for a full look at 4A Placings

Click here for a full look at 3A/2A/1A Placings

