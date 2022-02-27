Five Northeast Kansas boys wrestlers win state titles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five wrestlers from Northeast Kansas came home with State Wrestling Titles.

Washburn Rural’s 6A State Championship winning boys team took home the most with Aidan Boline winning the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager winning the 182 pound weight class.

Junction City’s Ezekiel Witt won the 6A 106 weight class. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul from Emporia won the 5A 145 pound weight class. And Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt finished off an undefeated 33-0 season with a State Title win in the 4A 195 pound weight class.

We have a full look at all Northeast Kansas wrestling finishes below.

6A

Name School Weight Class Finish Ezekiel Witt Junction City 106 1st Easton Broxterman Washburn Rural 106 2nd Jonathan Morrison Washburn Rural 113 3rd Jantzen Borge Manhattan 113 5th Logan LAgerman Manhattan 120 3rd Henri McGivern Washburn Rural 120 5th Jacob Tangpricha Washburn Rural 126 3rd Jameal Agnew Manhattan 126 5th Patrick Foxworth Junction City 138 2nd Easton Taylor Manhattan 138 3rd Blaisen Bammes Manhattan 145 5th Tucker Brunner Manhattan 152 6th Aidan Boline Washburn Rural 160 1st Logan Nabus Junction City 170 6th Austin Fager Washburn Rural 182 1st Cooper Bogenhagen Junction City 182 6th Jaxon Vikander Manhattan 195 4th Talique Houston Manhattan 220 5th

5A

Name School Weight Class Place Brock Ferguson Shawnee Heights 120 4th Xerarch Tungjaroenkul Emporia 145 1st Caden Walker Shawnee Heights 160 5th Sean Wunder Shawnee Heights 195 4th Garrett Peery Shawnee Heights 220 4th

4A

Name School Weight Class Place Tucker Gilliland Holton 113 6th Thomas McIntyre Wamego 145 4th Jayden Fletcher Holton 160 2nd Keaton Shelman Jefferson West 182 5th Hayden Oviatt Wamego 195 1st Dalton Roush Holton 220 3rd

3A/2A/1A

Name School Weight Class Place Kellen Menold Sabetha 113 6th Carter Trimble Marysville 126 6th Colby Hurla Rossville 138 3rd Jonathan Renyer Sabetha 152 6th Sam Twombly Rossville 160 3rd Daigan Kruger Silver Lake 170 4th Triston Vande Velde Silver Lake 182 3rd Beau Wassenberg Marysville 195 6th Jacob Carber Rossville 285 2nd Justin Miller Oskaloosa 285 6th

Click here for a full look at 6A/5A Placings

Click here for a full look at 4A Placings

Click here for a full look at 3A/2A/1A Placings

