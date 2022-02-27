Five Northeast Kansas boys wrestlers win state titles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five wrestlers from Northeast Kansas came home with State Wrestling Titles.
Washburn Rural’s 6A State Championship winning boys team took home the most with Aidan Boline winning the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager winning the 182 pound weight class.
Junction City’s Ezekiel Witt won the 6A 106 weight class. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul from Emporia won the 5A 145 pound weight class. And Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt finished off an undefeated 33-0 season with a State Title win in the 4A 195 pound weight class.
We have a full look at all Northeast Kansas wrestling finishes below.
6A
|Name
|School
|Weight Class
|Finish
|Ezekiel Witt
|Junction City
|106
|1st
|Easton Broxterman
|Washburn Rural
|106
|2nd
|Jonathan Morrison
|Washburn Rural
|113
|3rd
|Jantzen Borge
|Manhattan
|113
|5th
|Logan LAgerman
|Manhattan
|120
|3rd
|Henri McGivern
|Washburn Rural
|120
|5th
|Jacob Tangpricha
|Washburn Rural
|126
|3rd
|Jameal Agnew
|Manhattan
|126
|5th
|Patrick Foxworth
|Junction City
|138
|2nd
|Easton Taylor
|Manhattan
|138
|3rd
|Blaisen Bammes
|Manhattan
|145
|5th
|Tucker Brunner
|Manhattan
|152
|6th
|Aidan Boline
|Washburn Rural
|160
|1st
|Logan Nabus
|Junction City
|170
|6th
|Austin Fager
|Washburn Rural
|182
|1st
|Cooper Bogenhagen
|Junction City
|182
|6th
|Jaxon Vikander
|Manhattan
|195
|4th
|Talique Houston
|Manhattan
|220
|5th
5A
|Name
|School
|Weight Class
|Place
|Brock Ferguson
|Shawnee Heights
|120
|4th
|Xerarch Tungjaroenkul
|Emporia
|145
|1st
|Caden Walker
|Shawnee Heights
|160
|5th
|Sean Wunder
|Shawnee Heights
|195
|4th
|Garrett Peery
|Shawnee Heights
|220
|4th
4A
|Name
|School
|Weight Class
|Place
|Tucker Gilliland
|Holton
|113
|6th
|Thomas McIntyre
|Wamego
|145
|4th
|Jayden Fletcher
|Holton
|160
|2nd
|Keaton Shelman
|Jefferson West
|182
|5th
|Hayden Oviatt
|Wamego
|195
|1st
|Dalton Roush
|Holton
|220
|3rd
3A/2A/1A
|Name
|School
|Weight Class
|Place
|Kellen Menold
|Sabetha
|113
|6th
|Carter Trimble
|Marysville
|126
|6th
|Colby Hurla
|Rossville
|138
|3rd
|Jonathan Renyer
|Sabetha
|152
|6th
|Sam Twombly
|Rossville
|160
|3rd
|Daigan Kruger
|Silver Lake
|170
|4th
|Triston Vande Velde
|Silver Lake
|182
|3rd
|Beau Wassenberg
|Marysville
|195
|6th
|Jacob Carber
|Rossville
|285
|2nd
|Justin Miller
|Oskaloosa
|285
|6th
Click here for a full look at 6A/5A Placings
Click here for a full look at 4A Placings
Click here for a full look at 3A/2A/1A Placings
