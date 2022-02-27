Fire crews battle shed fire Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TFD says they responded to a reported structure fire located at 1501 S.W. Fillmore St., Topeka, Kansas just before 7:45 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

They say upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from a large, two-story, detached shed located in the rear of the above address. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack. They were able to keep the fire confined to the storage shed but not before a neighboring house suffered heat damage.

A search of the structure revealed evidence of people living inside the shed but no occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire department’s arrival. The Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit responded to the scene to perform an origin and cause scene investigation.

TFD says it is indicated the cause of the fire is incendiary.

Topeka Fire Department says it is estimated at a $10,000 loss, all of which is associated with structural loss of the shed, and an additional $2,000 in heat damage to a nearby house.

